Shreya Ghoshal finds joy in voicing varied narratives

Mumbai, Feb 12: Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who continues to showcase the extraordinary range of Indian music with a lineup of recent releases spanning multiple languages, genres, and emotional landscapes, finds it “incredibly fulfilling” to be able to lend her voice to diverse narratives.

Her latest releases, which include “Inqalabi Ziddi, Maatrubhumi, Assalu Cinema, Gana Gunjur, O Maayi Ri and Thalodi Marayuvathevide Nee”, reflect a wide spectrum of moods, languages, and creative collaborations.

Shreya said: “Moving between genres and emotions back to back has been a powerful reminder of just how versatile Indian music truly is. Each of these songs, Inqalabi Ziddi, Maatrubhumi, Assalu Cinema, Gana Gunjur, O Maayi Ri and Thalodi Marayuvathevide Nee, comes from a very different cultural and musical space, yet they are all deeply rooted in storytelling and emotion.

“As a singer, being able to lend my voice to such diverse narratives is incredibly fulfilling, and I feel grateful to be part of a journey that celebrates the richness and unity of our musical traditions.”

Shreya is noted for her wide vocal range and versatility. Often referred to as the "Queen of Dynamics', Shreya has recorded songs for films and albums in various Indian and foreign languages and received numerous accolades, including five National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, one Maharashtra State Award, one Telangana Gaddar Film Award and BFJA Award.

Her debut songs "Bairi Piya" and "Dola Re Dola" won her the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She went on to receive four more National Awards for "Dheere Jalna", "Yeh Ishq Haaye", "Pherari Mon", "Jeev Rangla", "Maayava Thooyava".

Shreya was born in Berhampore, Murshidabad, West Bengal. She grew up in Rawatbhata, a small town near Kota, Rajasthan. Her father is an electrical engineer and works for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India, and her mother is a literature post-graduate.

--IANS