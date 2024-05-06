Shoot starts for Dhruv Vikram starrer Tamil movie, tale of grit 'Bison Kaalamaadan'

Mumbai, May 6: The makers of the upcoming movie 'Bison Kaalamaadan', starring Dhruv Vikram and directed by Mari Selvaraj, commenced filming on Monday, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the first dark and intense poster, featuring a bison in the backdrop with Dhruv depicted in a running position on the ground.

The movie is described as a tale of grit, glory, and finding a path to peace, narrating the story of a warrior.

The post is captioned: " 'Bison' is ready to roar! Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios have joined forces to bring to you 'Bison Kaalamaadan'. With Mari Selvaraj at the helm and Dhruv Vikram like you have never seen him before. Brace yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience!"

Presented by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios under their multi deal partnership, 'Bison Kaalamaadan' promises an immersive experience celebrating the triumph of the human spirit within the rich tapestry of Tamil cinema through the lens of Mari Selvaraj.

This film marks the reunion of Mari with producer Pa Ranjith after the pathbreaking 'Pariyerum Perumal'.

The movie also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and Aruvi Madhan.

The film’s music will be composed by Nivas K Prasanna, and the key crew includes Ezhil Arasu K as director of photography, editor Sakthikumar, veteran art director Kumar Gangappan, action by Dhilip Subbarayan, and costumes designed by Aegan Ekambaram.