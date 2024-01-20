Shoaib Malik marries Pakistani actress amid separation rumours with Sania Mirza

Guwahati, Jan 20: Amid rumours of separation with his wife Sania Mirza, veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

The cricketer shared the news through his Instagram handle with a post comprising pictures from their wedding ceremony along with caption, “And we created you in pairs.”

The wedding post came as a huge surprise on both sides of the borders amid rumours of divorce from his first wife, Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza.

Sania and Shoaib had married in Hyderabad in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Sania Mirza had shared cryptic post reigniting divorce speculations with Shoaib. “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” the post read.