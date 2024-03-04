'Shiva bhakt' Vaibhav's dream is to lend his voice to Salman, Vicky, Ranveer

New Delhi, March 4: Kanpur's Vaibhav Gupta, who was declared winner of the music reality show 'Indian Idol 14' on Sunday night, shared the key points he has imbibed from the judges and promised to implement those bits of advice in his life before making a foray into Bollywood.

Vaibhav won the trophy and a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, and got drive back home a 'Hot and Techy' Brezza. Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Kumar Sanu were the judges who made it possible for Vaibhav to don the winner's mantle.

Talking to IANS, Vaibhav said winning the title was an "out of the world" feeling. "It is like 'sapno ka idol'," he exulted. "I am happy that I have fulfilled the dreams of my parents."

On the biggest takeaways from the three judges, Vaibhav said: "Shreya ma'm tells me that being nervous is also an important part for a performer. If you are not nervous, then you can't perform better. There should be some fear. She says she still feels the jitters when she steps onto a stage for a performance. I feel that there should be a little nervousness in every artiste."

Continuing on the theme, Vaibhav said: "Vishal sir says you should always remain in music. Kumar Sanu sir has told me that after getting out of this show, keep practising Indian classical music. I am going to implement these bits of advice in my life and only then will try to enter Bollywood."

Vaibhav's big dream is to lend his voice to Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh, and he sees himself as a successful Bollywood singer in the next five years.

Calling himself a 'Shiva bhakt', Vaibhav said his life's biggest inspiration is Lord Mahadev. "When I was in Kanpur, I used to do 'sewa' for Lord Shiva. During Shivaratri, I sat for around 10 hours in one asana and did the puja. I have won this title because of his blessings," Vaibhav told IANS.

He also added that singing is his natural talent. "I have got the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, so I am able to sing. No one in my home has ever sung. My father wanted me to do something different. And today, after so much hard work I have become the winner of 'Indian Idol'. My voice has reached the people and that is a big thing for me," Vaibhav concluded.

Vaibhav was one of the six finalists, who included Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury, Ananya Pal, Adya Mishra, Piyush Panwar and Anjana Padmanabhan.

Shubhadeep and Piyush were declared the first and second runners-up; Ananya was the third runner-up.

Sonu Nigam, who judged the first two and ninth editions of the show, was the special judge for the grand finale. Neha Kakkar, who will be seen as the 'super judge' in the upcoming season of the reality show, 'Superstar Singer', also joined the finale episode.

For the 'Pyarelal Symphony' challenge, Vaibhav sang 'Jumma Chumma', from the 1991 action crime drama 'Hum'.

Vaibhav's last song for the finale was a duet with Sonu Nigam. They belted out 'Joru Ka Ghulam', the titular song of the Year 2000 comedy featuring Govinda, Twinkle Khanna, Kader Khan and Johnny Lever.