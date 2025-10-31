Shilpa Shirodkar nostalgically reveals what she truly misses about the 90s

Mumbai, Oct 31: Actress Shilpa Shirodkar has experienced the work culture both in the 90s and in today's time. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Gopi Kishan' actress revealed what she misses about the bygone era.

Talking to IANS, she was asked, "Let’s talk about the 90s. What do you miss the most about that era? Do you ever wish you were still working in that time?"

Reacting to this, Shilpa said, "Not really. If I kept wishing for the past, how could I stay focused in today’s time?"

She revealed that the only thing she finds missing now is emotion and depth in relationships.

"Back then, films were built around emotions and human connections. We used to get work through genuine relationships — just a call, and you were in. The system today is different, but I wouldn’t want to bring that time back. What I would bring are the learnings and experiences from working with incredible people in that era," the 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant added.

Work-wise, Shilpa will soon be seen essaying the crucial role of Sobha in the forthcoming drama, "Jatadhara".

Sharing the most exciting part of bringing Shobha to life on screen, she stated, "Honestly, just being in front of the camera was the most exciting part — it felt like a dream come true. Playing such a complex character was challenging because I’m nothing like Shobha in real life. But as an actor, you naturally blend into every role you accept."

"The directors and Prerna explained every detail so clearly that once you stepped onto the set, fitting into the character wasn’t difficult at all," she added.

Calling her experience of working with Sonakshi Sinha "Fabulous!", Shilpa said, "She’s so chilled out and carries no baggage. On set, she’s just one of us — always smiling, working sincerely, and spreading positivity. There’s no ego, no tantrums, and no sense of hierarchy. She’s absolutely brilliant to work with."

--IANS