Shiladitya Bora’s directorial debut ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ wins big at UK Asian Film Festival

Guwahati, May 15: Assam born director and producer Shiladitya Bora’s directorial debut ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ won the best film at the UK Asian Film Festival 2023.

My first feature film as Director. My first award. This one is definitely special. ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ wins the BEST FILM at the 25th UK Asian Film Festival, London. Humbled and Hopeful 🙏#BhagwanBharoseTheFilm pic.twitter.com/ZYfOj81dpo — Shiladitya Bora (@ShiladityaBora) May 15, 2023

The Hindi-language coming-of-age drama, based on a story by Sudhakar Neelmani, will serve as the closing film at the festival on May 13 at the Kiln Theatre in North West London, a press release stated, said reports.



The story follows two impressionable kids (Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman), struggling with their understanding of God and religion in 1990s India. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Masumeh Makhija, Manurishi Chaddha, Shrikant Verma, Sawan Tank and Krishna Singh Bisht.

The movie is co-Produced by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage along with Bora and Shilpi Agarwal of Platoon One Films, Milapsinh Jadeja and Sanyukta Gupta of Lighthouse Innoventures, and Sri Sathya Sai Arts’ KK Radhamohan.