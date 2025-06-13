Shatrughan Sinha calls Air India crash a rare catastrophe, questions safety lapses

Mumbai, June 13: Trinamool Congress MP and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha expressed deep sorrow over the recent Air India crash, calling it a “rare catastrophe” that has shaken the nation.

Reflecting on the tragic incident, he questioned possible safety lapses and stressed the urgent need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the sudden failure of one of the world's most advanced aircraft. Speaking to the media, Sinha called it one of the most shocking aviation disasters in recent memory. "I am speechless," he said, adding that the incident has not only taken away members of our society and families but also raised serious concerns about safety protocols and accountability.

The veteran actor pointed out the perplexing nature of the crash, particularly the reported simultaneous failure of both engines. “This is one of the most powerful aircraft in the world. A Dreamliner doesn’t just go down like that. If one engine fails, there is always a backup system. For both to fail at once seems highly unusual,” he remarked.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive and transparent investigation. Quoting insights from his close friend and fellow parliamentarian Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a trained pilot, he acknowledged that such a scenario is considered “rarest of the rare.” He urged authorities and aviation experts to explore every angle—from technical failure to potential lapses in maintenance—before arriving at a conclusion.

“It is surprising that such an engine, such a strong plane, such a powerful aircraft — one of the world's strongest, most powerful, and largest planes — our Dreamliner, went down like this. The accident happened within a few seconds or minutes. People are saying that both engines failed at the same time, which seems impossible. When one engine fails, it is already very difficult, but having both engines fail simultaneously? That’s rare, especially when there are systems in place to handle such emergencies. And all our friends are saying—I was listening to my younger brother-like friend Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who is also a very good pilot and a parliamentarian — and even he said this is one of the rarest of rare cases. This is the case of the Boeing Dreamliner,” mentioned Shatrughan Sinha.

He went on to state, “I am afraid to say this, that this is a matter of engine failure, that this is a matter of some kind of failure. I am very afraid to call it a conspiracy. But there are doubts; various things are happening. Now I would like a solution to this. Because it has shaken the whole world. This matter is not only about Putin and Trump; it is not limited to this. In fact, people from all over the world are in so much grief, in so much anxiety, and in so much worry that such a great, technically advanced thing happened with the Dreamliner. Now what has happened? It is a maintenance failure. I would not like to say anything about the pilots without an inquiry, because our pilots, they had an experience of 8,000 to 10,000 hours, more than that.”

The veteran actor called for urgent answers, urging authorities to look beyond the immediate cause of engine failure. Expressing his concern, Sinha said, “I am not saying that anyone did this. But there are questions: whose responsibility was it, and why did it happen?”

He emphasized that while reports suggest maintenance or engine failure, the real concern lies in understanding the deeper cause. “It happened within a few seconds, within a few minutes. How did it happen?” he asked, pressing for a swift investigation. Sinha stressed the importance of addressing these questions promptly to ensure accountability and prevent future disasters.

