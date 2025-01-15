Sharwanand thanks Balakrishna, Ram Charan for releasing film title

Chennai, Jan 15: Actor Sharwanand, who will be seen playing the lead in director Ram Abbaraju’s upcoming film ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’, on Wednesday thanked actors Balakrishna and Ram Charan for releasing his film’s title and first look. Taking to his X timeline, Sharwanand wrote, “ Many thanks to #NandamuriBalarkrishna garu and my dear friend @AlwaysRamCharan for unveiling the #NariNariNadumaMurari Title & First Look. Truly grateful. ”

The title of the film was unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi. Interestingly, the title is the same as that of Balakrishna’s 50th film that released in the year 1990. Directed by Kodandarami Reddy, the 1990 film, which emerged a superhit, featured actresses Shobana and Nirosha in the lead along with Balakrishna.

The Balakrishna film, which was a comedy drama about the travails of a man caught between two women, was produced by K Murari and had music by K V Mahadevan. The producers of Sharwanand’s film, A K Entertainments, on Tuesday made it clear that although the film titles were the same, the stories would be different.

Taking to their timeline on X, AK Entertainments said, “1990 to 2025 The title remains, but the story gets a fresh spin. Thank you Global Lion Balakrishna garu & Global Star AlwaysRamCharan garu for launching Sharwa37 Title & First look ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’. This is a momentous occasion for the entire team.”

‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’, which is being directed by Ram Abbaraju, will feature two actresses as well in the lead. Along with Sharwanand, actresses Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya will play the lead. The film will have music by Vishal Chandrashekar and art direction by Brahma Kadali. Two cinematographers Gnana Shekar V S and Yuvaraj seem to have worked on this film, which has been produced by A K Entertainments.