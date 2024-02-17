Shark Tank India 3: ‘Orbo’ AI seals deal of Rs 1 cr with Vineeta Singh

Mumbai, Feb 17: Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), ‘Orbo’ which strives to transform the cosmetics industry, has sealed a deal of Rupees one crore with Vineeta Singh in the new episode of ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3.

In an era where technology is seamlessly integrated into every aspect of our lives, beauty brands, products, and services have become conveniently accessible to all. With Beauty AI, powered by AI and AR, consumers can now indulge in real-time virtual try-ons without ever stepping foot outside their homes.

Orbo offers a myriad of innovative solutions that redefine customer experience and engagement.

Team Orbo, Manoj Shinde, Danish Jamil, and Abhit Sinha, stepped onto the stage of Shark Tank India 3, seeking Sharks’ expertise to bring about a ground-breaking change in the shopping experience for brands and consumers alike.

They asked sharks for Rs one crore for 0.75 per cent equity.

Founded in 2019, Orbo emerged as the answer to personalised experiences and seamless integration in the cosmetics industry.

With a diverse range of offerings, including makeup try-ons, deep skin analysis, embedded hairstyle, hair colour augmentation, and foundation shade finder, the brand is synonymous with all things innovation.

Its flagship technologies, Beauty GPT and Smart Beauty Mirror, further solidify Orbo’s commitment to providing immersive beauty consultations, boasting an array of features tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.

Interestingly, Shark Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, had previously met Manoj to evaluate Orbo’s technology for integration into her website and application.

Orbo AI sealed the deal with Vineeta at Rs one crore in exchange of one per cent equity.

Talking about their experience, Manoj Shinde, CEO and founder of Orbo said: “Shark Tank India 3 wasn't just an episode for us at Orbo AI, it was a launchpad. More than securing investment, it ignited a global conversation about how AI can empower individuals to unveil their own unique beauty.”

“We're humbled by the outpouring of love and support that poured in from contacts across the globe, a testament to the show's incredible reach and ability to connect with audiences,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ streams on Sony LIV.