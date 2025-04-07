Shantanu Maheshwari returns for the 5th season of 'Campus Beats'

Mumbai, April 7: Amazon MX Player is back with the popular teen dance drama, "Campus Beats", for an enthralling fifth season.

Adding to the excitement, the streaming service has unveiled the official trailer for the latest season of the show, featuring Netra and Rihanna's fierce battle for Ishaan’s heart. Just as Ishaan and Netra move ahead from a tangled 'situationship' into something real, cracks start to show in their world. In the arena of the World Dance Championship, it's ‘Netra vs. Rihanna’ where love, loyalty, and ambition get lost in the fierce rivalry.

Spilling his thoughts on the latest season of "Campus Beats", Shantanu Maheshwari shared, "Campus Beats has been a great experience for me, both as an actor and a performer. With every season, the narrative has deepened, the emotions have heightened, and the dance has just gotten more intense. Season 5 raises the bar—more drama, higher stakes, and some of the toughest choreography we've attempted so far. I’m excited for fans to see where Ishaan’s journey goes from here, and I’m grateful to be part of a show that continues to inspire and connect with so many hearts.”

Additionally, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, stated, “We are happy to return with the latest season of Campus Beats. The show has struck a resounding chord in the hearts of audiences with its energy, youthful vibe, and relatable characters. Can't wait for everyone to join the troupe once again."

Helmed by Palki Malhotra, the show will see Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwani, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, Manish Poonam, Dipankana Das, Manasvi Vashist and Rohan Pal reprising their beloved characters.

The fifth season of "Campus Beats" will stream on Amazon MX Player on April 10.







