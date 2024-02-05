Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain bring home Grammy Awards

Guwahati, Feb 5: The fusion band ‘Shakti’, comprising guitarist John McLaughlin, tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Salvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan bagged the 66th Grammy Awards 2024 for their album ‘This Moment’ under the Best Global Music Album category. The award ceremony was held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The fusion band clinched the award by defeating other artists including Bokante, Susana Baca, Davido and Burna Bay.

Guitarist John McLaughlin said, “This Moment, the new ‘studio’ album is a true labour of love. The music on this recording represents a quantum leap in the musical evolution of Shakti. It represents 50 years of working and playing together beginning in 1973.”

“The numerous concerts we have played, the number of times we have been together working on our musical development, have brought us to the point where it has all been brought together here and now in the 21st Century,” he added.

Meanwhile, tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain was also named the Best Global Music Performance for his contribution to ‘Pashto’ and the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for his work in ‘As We Speak’ alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer.

The album ‘This Moment’, released on June 30, 2023, is the fusion band’s first new album in over 45 years and features eight songs.