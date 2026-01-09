Shahid Kapoor goes bloody and raw with intense look in ‘O’Romeo’ poster

Mumbai, Jan 9: The poster of the upcoming film ‘O’Romeo’ was unveiled on Friday. It presents the first glimpse of Shahid Kapoor as Romeo in the film.

The film, helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, promises a unique cinematic experience. Shahid’s intense look in this first reveal hints at a character that is both menacing and quirky, showcasing the depth, drama, and passion that O’Romeo is ready to bring to the screen.

The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar. The film will be released in theatres on February 13, 2026. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has once again joined forces with filmmaker-producer Vishal Bhardwaj for the film.

The film marks the 4th collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and the director after ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’, and ‘Rangoon’. Their partnership began with ‘Kaminey’ where Shahid portrayed twin brothers with contrasting temperaments, one stammering and vulnerable, the other aggressive and daring. The film’s dark humor, gritty realism, and layered screenplay showcased both Vishal’s directorial depth and Shahid’s acting range, earning critical acclaim.

They went on to reunite in 2014 for ‘Haider’, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set against the backdrop of Kashmir’s conflict. Shahid delivered one of his career-best performances, portraying a tormented young man seeking revenge, wrestling with love, betrayal, and political turmoil. Vishal’s screenplay combined poetic symbolism with raw emotion, and Shahid’s portrayal earned him critical acclaim.

The collaborations are marked by their shared commitment to complex characters and themes of moral ambiguity, grief, and psychological struggle. Vishal’s dark, layered narratives perfectly complemented Shahid’s ability to bring depth and vulnerability to intense roles. Together, they pushed mainstream cinema into exploring darker territories without compromising on entertainment value.

Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is set to release in Valentine’s Week on February 13, 2026.

--IANS