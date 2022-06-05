84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for Covid; Kat complete quarantine

By IANS
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for Covid; Kat complete quarantine
X

IANS photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Mumbai, June 5: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have tested positive for Covid. However, the actress has completed her quarantine period.

The news about SRK contracting the virus comes right after Hindi film actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Katrina, Aditya Roy Kapur had tested positive. Akshay has recently recovered from the infection.

According to reports, Katrina could not attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi as she was on a road to recovery from Covid.

On the work front, SRK has three films on his platter - 'Pathan', 'Dunki' and 'Jawan', a highly-anticipated film with Atlee.

Taking a pan-India route, 'Jawan' will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 2, 2023.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam college runs tea garden, helps poor students earn money by plucking leaves

Assam college runs tea garden, helps poor students earn money by...

From issuing minority certificates to row over PPE kit deals, the week that was

From issuing minority certificates to row over PPE kit deals, the week ...

Assam CM gave PPE kits contracts to kin during Covid, alleges Sisodia

Assam CM gave PPE kits' contracts to kin during Covid, alleges Sisodia

Next Story
Similar Posts
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for Covid; Kat complete quarantine

Mumbai, June 5: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have tested positive for Covid. However, the actress has completed her quarantine period.

The news about SRK contracting the virus comes right after Hindi film actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Katrina, Aditya Roy Kapur had tested positive. Akshay has recently recovered from the infection.

According to reports, Katrina could not attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi as she was on a road to recovery from Covid.

On the work front, SRK has three films on his platter - 'Pathan', 'Dunki' and 'Jawan', a highly-anticipated film with Atlee.

Taking a pan-India route, 'Jawan' will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 2, 2023.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam college runs tea garden, helps poor students earn money by plucking leaves

Assam college runs tea garden, helps poor students earn money by...

From issuing minority certificates to row over PPE kit deals, the week that was

From issuing minority certificates to row over PPE kit deals, the week ...

Assam CM gave PPE kits contracts to kin during Covid, alleges Sisodia

Assam CM gave PPE kits' contracts to kin during Covid, alleges Sisodia

Similar Posts
X
X