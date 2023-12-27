Saurabh Shukla says he didn't plan on becoming an actor

Mumbai, Dec 26: Actor-director Saurabh Shukla, whose streaming film 'Dry Day', has been getting a good response, has shared that acting happened to him by chance.

However, the actor said that he embraced it with joy but he always found comfort in storytelling.

Talking about acting, he said, "Becoming an actor wasn't planned; it just happened unexpectedly, and I embraced it with joy. I always loved art and storytelling, finding comfort in the creative world."

His directorial 'Dry Day' stars Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shrikant Verma and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

He further mentioned, "Life took a turn, leading me into cinema. While every character I've played and every story I've shared reflects the beauty of this artistic journey that found me, my heart always wanted to direct. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most amazing parts of our lives are written by the unexpected ink of serendipity."

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, in association with Amazon Studios, 'Dry Day', is available to stream on Prime Video.