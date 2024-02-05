Sara, Vijay, Karisma, Pankaj-starrer ‘Murder Mubarak’ to release on OTT

Mumbai, Feb 5:The makers of Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Sanjay Kapoor-starrer ‘Murder Mubarak’ on Monday announced that the movie will stream on the OTT from March 15.

Bringing a fresh twist to the mystery genre with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance, ‘Murder Mubarak’ is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films.

The film presents a remarkable book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 'Club You To Death'.

As secrets and lies come to the surface, the story turns the spotlight on an array of suspects, portrayed by an exceptional cast.

Leading the charge is actor Pankaj Tripathi, playing a non-traditional cop. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye.

The makers have unveiled a small video giving a sneak peek into the mysterious world of the movie.

In the video, we can hear Pankaj saying: “Someone who kills what do they look like? A princess from South Delhi? (referring to Sara’s character). Or a deadly lover from Chandni Chowk? (Vijay’s role). A dream girl of old films? (Karisma Kapoor). Or an eccentric, drunk artist? (Dimple Kapadia).”

“A royal mess of royalty? (Sanjay Kapoor) Or a dangerous gossipmonger? (Tisca Chopra) Maybe a debauched party animal? (Suhail Nayyar). Most killers don't look like killers, they're ordinary men and women. Just like you and me. Who might be sitting next to you...Having a laugh...Congratulating themselves for the kill...Quietly saying ‘Murder Mubarak’,” said Pankaj in the video.

Talking about the film, director Homi said: “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life.”

“This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colorful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit,” he added.

Dinesh Vijan, producer, Maddock Films, shared: “This is the sixth project that Homi and I are diving into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a uniquely entertaining narrative and then this happened! Also to have such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a script that is one of the quirkier and more entertaining murder mysteries that I’ve read was very exciting for me.”

‘Murder Mubarak’ will premiere on March 15 on Netflix.