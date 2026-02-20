Sanya Malhotra thrilled for first Filmfare Awards performance

Mumbai, Feb 20: Actress Sanya Malhotra cannot contain her excitement as she will soon be gracing the stage for her first Filmfare performance.

As the 70th Filmfare Awards South with Kerala Tourism are scheduled to take place shortly, the performers and hosts for the event have been announced. The ceremony is poised to deliver a spectacular celebration of cinema, featuring memorable performances and moments from across the Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada industries.

Some prominent names who are expected to set the stage on fire during the eventful evening include Sanya Malhotra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Pranitha Subhash, Aparna Balamurali, and Trisha Shetty, along with others.

Accompanying an exciting lineup of performers, Vishnu Warrier, RJ Mithun, and Ranjini Haridas will be taking charge as hosts.

Spilling her excitement about the special evening, Sanya shared, “Performing at the 70th Filmfare Awards South is incredibly special for me- especially because it’s my very first performance on a Filmfare stage. A very special moment and that too to celebrate the sheer brilliance of South Indian cinema. I’m truly excited to be in Kochi and can’t wait to step on stage for what promises to be an unforgettable night!”

On the professional front, Sanya has been roped in to play a crucial role in Anurag Kashyap’s “Bandar". She will be seen sharing screen space with Bobby Deol for the first time in her next.

The project received its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Backed by Nikhil Dwivedi under his home banner Saffron Magicworks, the script of the film, inspired by real-life events, has been provided by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee.

"Bandar" shares the tale of Samar (Played by Bobby Deol), an aging television star struggling to maintain his celebrity status.

The drama is likely to be out in the cinema halls on 22 May 2026.

--IANS