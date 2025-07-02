Sanvikaa talks about gradual evolution of her ‘Panchayat’ character

Mumbai, July 2: Actress Sanvikaa, who has been getting a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released season of the superhit streaming show ‘Panchayat’, has spoken up on the trajectory of character in the show through 4 seasons.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and shared that it was the conscious choice of the makers to gradually unravel the layers of her character, and not in one go. In the first season of the show, Sanvikaa’s character is not seen until the last sequence of the season 1 finale episode. Her character has grown over a time period, and this time around she is more hands-on and fully involved with the narrative of the show.

Talking about the same, Sanvikaa told IANS, “I think the makers wanted it to be in such a way, where the character is slowly progressing. They never wanted to give it like in the first go itself. That's why conscious efforts have been made to show Rinky in bits and pieces only. And, with time we are discovering who Rinky is, what she stands for and how her relations with the family and with her love life and whatever she's dealing with in her life, that is being discovered in a very slow process”.

She further mentioned, “So, even now I think that we can see a little more of what Rinky is in the previous season. So, it has always been like a pre-planned thing that will happen in season four and like with after season four things will, you know, grow a little more”.

When asked what’s her mindspace like these days given a stellar response to the show, the actress said that with every season, whenever the actor got to know the announcement date, she used to be very anxious and nervous. Even this time when the first time the release date was announced, it was supposed to release on July 2, but the show released earlier. Since that day, the actress has been very anxious and with time it has been a mix of a lot of emotions, nervousness, excitement.

She said, “As an actor, you are always curious, you know how people will respond to the season, how people will respond to you or to your character”.

“So, definitely that thing was there and I think somewhere right now also though the season has released, but still like somewhere it's still there. But I'm really enjoying it because the response has been great and ‘Panchayat’ has a serious, amazing, loyal fan following. So, I'm really glad about it”, she added.

--IANS



