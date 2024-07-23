Santosh Singh opens up on fickleness of entertainment industry

Mumbai, July 22: Director Santosh Singh, who recently whelmed the streaming series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', has shared his thoughts on the fickleness of the film industry. Santosh has experienced both the highs and lows of an artiste’s career. Reflecting on his journey, the director shared that change is an intrinsic part of the job.

Santosh was praised for his work on the streaming series 'Broken but Beautiful season 1', which starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. However, despite the show's success, he was not involved in the subsequent seasons. Santosh accepts this as a common occurrence in the industry.

The director said: "Directing 'Broken but Beautiful season 1' was an incredible experience. The love and appreciation I still receive from fans is heart warming. Although I was offered to direct season 2, it didn't work out due to date issues. But that's just how our industry operates. Interestingly, I ended up directing 'Apharan season 2' even though I wasn't involved in season 1. As directors, we often find ourselves on both spectrum's, and you can't really complain about it."



Santosh shared that from his early days as an assistant, he realised that one is only as good as their last release. It's all about the quality of your work. This understanding has shaped how he approaches his profession and career. The director firmly believes that if your film and its promotions are good, it will succeed.

“I am just happy about the opportunities I have been receiving so far. I am super excited for my upcoming comedy film 'Nausikhiye', starring Shreya Dhanwanthary, Abhimanyu Dasani, and Amol Parashar. It will be released in theatres soon, and I can't wait for the audience to watch it,” he added.