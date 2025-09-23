Sania Mirza shares Farah Khan’s fun dance break during pickleball match

Mumbai, Sep 23: Tennis star Sania Mirza is not just known for her sporting achievements but also for her wit and candid presence on social media.

Recently Sania gave fans a glimpse of a light-hearted moment from the pickleball court that quickly got attention online. Sania revealed how Farah Khan and her team broke into an impromptu dance to Neha Bhasin's trending track "Thumak Thumak" right in the middle of a game.

Posting a dance clip, Sania captioned, “This is what happens when I ask them to play pickleball!” The fun exchange showcased the lighter side of sports, where the competitive spirit took a back seat to sheer enjoyment. The video delighted fans who flooded the comment section praising Sania and Farah for their candidness and fun element.

Not many know, but Sania Mirza and Farah Khan have been the thickest of friends for decades now. Over the years, the duo have been vocal about their friendship, often appearing in each other's social media posts, quick getaways or even reality shows.

A few years ago Sania Mirza and Farah Khan had appeared on Kapil Sharma's fun talk show "The Kapil Sharma Show". Farah Khan, who after being an accomplished choreographer and director has now turned into a successful vlogger, kickstarted her own vlogging series where she, along with her star chef Dilip, is seen visiting celebrity homes to give a sneak peek of their lives and houses to their fans.

A few months ago, Farah had visited Sania Mirza's house, where the tennis star had cooked a lavish meal for Farah and Dilip. The episode went on to become one of the most viewed and loved episodes of Farah's vlogging series and was immensely loved by fans.

The episode also featured Sania Mirza's little boy, Izhaan, who was seen enjoying his mother and aunt Farah cooking a lavish meal together.

–IANS