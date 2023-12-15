Samar Vermani on prep of 'Aangan': I had extensive conversations with my sister

Mumbai, Dec 15: Actor Samar Vermani, who plays Akash in the TV show 'Aangan-Aapno Kaa', shared that to get into the skin of the character, he had extensive conversations with his sister.

The show takes the audience on a heartwarming journey of a single father Jaidev Sharma (Mahesh Thakur) and his unbreakable bond with his three daughters - Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), Tanvi (Aditi Rathore), and Deepika (Neetha Shetty). The youngest daughter Pallavi is determined to take care of her father as she believes that women don’t have to give up on being daughters to become wives and prioritizes her father over anything.

How did you prepare for your role?

The ‘Katha Ankahee’ actor said: "To prepare for any role, I delve into the emotional aspects of the character. Understanding what the character goes through emotionally is crucial."

"In this process, I had extensive conversations with my sister. I vividly recall when I was in college, and she was getting married. She used to express her fears and concerns about the future, wondering who would take care of her and our parents. Drawing from my sister's experiences has played a significant role in shaping my portrayal of this character," said Samar.

Do you connect with Akash on a personal level?

Samar shared: "The personal connection I feel resonates strongly with my bond with my sister. However, on the screen, it's portrayed through Pallavi who is my love interest."

Talking about the experience of working with Mahesh and Ayushi, Samar commented: "Having witnessed Mahesh on screen since my childhood, collaborating with him on this show holds special significance. It's not just about individual artists but the collective essence that the show brings to the forefront."

He added that working with Ayushi has been great.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.