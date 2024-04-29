Sahil Salathia took Kris Jenner by surprise for 'being an Indian who is so fashion forward'

Mumbai, April 29: Actor Sahil Salathia, known for his roles in series such as 'Everest', 'P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke', and 'Paurashpur', recently met American personality Kris Jenner at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards 2024 in Los Angeles.

The actor shared that the two discussed the importance of correct representation of different ethnicities in the US and also shared an anecdote from their meetup.

Sahil said that: “Firstly, I feel honoured to represent my country at the global level. Kris was such a pleasure to interact with. I have always adored her for the business woman that she is, and I am saying that with all the love in my heart.”

“We discussed at length the correct representation of different ethnicities in the US at such a prestigious platform,” he added.

Sahil further revealed that Kris, who is fondly called the "momager,” an amalgamation of mom and manager, shared that she was surprised to see him as so "fashion forward."

“She was surprised to see that, as an Indian, I possessed such a fashion forward mindset. This might be because Indian male actors are often limited in terms of their aesthetics and art,” Sahil shared.