Royal Global University to host 10th Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial lecture

Guwahati, April 26: Royal Global University, in collaboration with the Professor Sarat Mahanta Foundation, is set to organize the 10th Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture on May 1, 2025, in Guwahati. The event commemorates the birth anniversary of the distinguished educationist, social worker, and human rights advocate, Professor Sarat Mahanta.

Born on May 1, 1937, in Nazira, Sivasagar district, Professor Mahanta came from a cultured family and went on to leave a significant mark on Assam's academic and social spheres. After dedicating more than 33 years of his career to teaching history at Sivasagar College, he retired as the Head of the Department.

His contributions extended beyond education—he served for four years as an Honorary Member of the Assam State Human Rights Commission, was the Satradhikar of Bareghar Satra, and acted as the Chief Advisor to the Sivasagar Press Club until his passing on June 18 (believed to be in 2013). Professor Mahanta was also an active journalist for over two decades, penning numerous essays and books that offered insightful commentary on society, culture, and history.

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the memorial lecture will feature Akshat Gupta, an eminent writer, poet, songwriter, and leading inspirational speaker, best known for his bestselling novel The Hidden Hindu. Akshat Gupta will deliver a keynote address on the theme, "Rediscovering Our Roots: The Relevance of Hindu Mythology in Modern Times."

The event will be held at the Royal Global University Hall, Guwahati, starting at 4 PM. In a significant honor, the lecture will be officially inaugurated by the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The Professor Sarat Mahanta Foundation and Royal Global University have extended a warm invitation to students, academicians, and members of the public to attend the event and make it a grand success, celebrating the life and legacy of a towering figure in Assam’s academic and human rights history.