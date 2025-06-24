Rima Das wins Best Director at NY Indian Film Fest for 'Village Rockstars 2'

Guwahati, June 24: Acclaimed Assamese filmmaker Rima Das has been honored with the Best Director award at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) for her film Village Rockstars 2.

Das shared her excitement on social media following the win, stating, “Thrilled to receive the Best Director award at the New York Indian Film Festival! Congratulations to all the other wonderful winners."

Village Rockstars 2, a collaborative production by Flying River Films, Akanga Film Asia, and Bad Rabbit Pictures Co. Ltd, features Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das in key roles.

The film, set in a picturesque Assamese village, narrates the compelling story of a teenage girl's journey through rural life and her fervent pursuit of music. It beautifully captures her path of self-discovery and resilience amidst unforeseen challenges.

Rima Das, a two-time National Award-winning filmmaker, is celebrated for her indigenous and realistic storytelling.

Her cinematic works frequently delve into intricate relationships, the quest for purpose, coming-of-age themes, and the profound connection between human life and nature.