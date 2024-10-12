Rima Das' ‘Village Rockstars 2’ wins Kim Jiseok Award at Busan International Film Festival

Guwahati, Oct 11: Village Rockstars 2, the sequel to National Award-winning feature written-directed-produced by Rima Das won the coveted Kim Jiseok Award for “Best Film” at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in South Korea.



The film had its world premiere at the BIFF as the only Indian feature. Das is the third Indian filmmaker after Aparna Sen and Pradip Kurbah of Meghalaya to win this prestigious award.

Thrilled about winning the award, the writer-director-producer says, "Receiving the Kim Jiseok Award, in honour of someone who dedicated his life to the growth of Asian cinema, is truly a privilege.”

Village Rockstars 2 will have its India premiere at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in the South Asia Competition. The festival will be held from October 19 to 24.

Das had to battle a lot of skepticism before she decided to make the sequel to Village Rockstar, she says: “It was a risky and bold decision to make a sequel to an independent film, especially trying to maintain the purity of the first film, but I’m so glad we did. It feels amazing to see our hard work recognised. Now, for those asking about 'Village Rockstars 3' – well, may be in the future!”

The Jiseok jury, including Christian Jeune, Prasanna Vithanage and Shin Suwon, described Village Rockstars 2 as “an honest poetic expression of everyday life, showing the harmony between nature and mankind through the struggles and gaze of a young girl”.

Das further said, “I am thankful to the jury for seeing the beauty in our world, and to the Busan International Film Festival for having us. I am grateful to everyone who inspires me, reminds me to keep going, and believes in the magic of storytelling. Special thanks to Bhanita Das, the cast, the entire team, and my family for their patience over the past four years, and to my co-producer Fran Borgia.”

The film produced by Flying River Films, Akanga Film Asia stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, Manabendra Das.

Rima’s award-winning feature Village Rockstars that made waves internationally and in India following its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2018 and was India’s Official Entry to the Academy Awards 2019.