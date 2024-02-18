Rima Das to collaborate with Singapore-based Akanga Film Asia for ‘Malati, My Love’

Guwahati, Feb 18: National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das has announced her collaboration with Singapore-based production firm Akanga Film Asia for her upcoming film ‘Malati, My Love’.

Das, widely known for her films like ‘Village Rockstars’ and ‘Bulbul Can Sing', among others, said she is excited to partner with acclaimed Spanish producer Fran Borgia from Akanga Films Asia.

“I'm positive about our collaboration. I've mostly worked alone as a producer, so partnering will add production value and visibility to the film. Collaborating with other creatives also boosts the overall creativity of the project,” Das told The Assam Tribune.

The new film, which was launched at last year’s Asian Project Market in Busan, will be shot by 2025. Producer credits will go to Das and Akanga chief Fran Borgia.

‘Malati, My Love’ represents a tale of love and yearning, and the essence of womanhood against the backdrop of Assam.

“Through this film, I aim to explore how a married couple living in a small-town challenge society’s perceptions about love, marriage and the role of women,” Das added.

Akanga Film Asia is an independent production company based in Singapore that was created in 2005 to produce quality films by a new generation of Asian and Southeast Asian filmmakers. Their projects aim to create a cultural link between Asia and the rest of the world.

“We have followed Rima’s works for years, and it’s with great pleasure that we are collaborating on this very personal story. Rima’s eye for detail on stories with a strong woman’s point of view makes her very unique as a filmmaker coming from India, and we are proud to champion this together,” Akanga chief Fran Borgia was quoted as saying by Variety.