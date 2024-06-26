Rima Das gets invitation to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Guwahati, Jun 26: Filmmaker Rima Das has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the prestigious organisation that awards the Oscars. The Academy announced on June 25 that it has extended invitations to 487 artists and executives worldwide to become members.

Rima Das is joined by other prominent Indian figures, including actor Shabana Azmi, director SS Rajamouli, cinematographer Ravi Varman, director Anand Kumar Tucker, costume designers Rama Rajamouli and Sheetal Sharma, documentary filmmakers Nisha Pahuja and Hemal Trivedi, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and choreographer Prem Rakshith.



“It’s an honour to become a member of the Academy. Thank you for this opportunity. I’m excited to celebrate the power and magic of cinema. I congratulate my fellow members,” said Rima Das.



A self-taught filmmaker, Rima Das is acclaimed for her films such as ‘Village Rockstars’, ‘Bulbul Can Sing’, and ‘Tora’s Husband’, which have garnered international recognition. ‘Village Rockstars’ was India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category.



Previously, sound designers Amrit Pritam (2017) and Debajit Changmai (2018) from Assam were invited to join the academy.



“It’s a great development to see a fellow Assamese on the list. I’m so happy for Rima Das. It’s a huge honour. I congratulate her and extend my best wishes,” Amrit Pritam told The Assam Tribune from Mumbai.



Academy members participate in various activities and vote for the Oscars.

