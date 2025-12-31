Riddhi Kumar to play Anitha in Prabhas-starrer ‘The Raja Saab’

Hyderabad, Dec 31: The makers of director Maruthi's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'The Raja Saab', featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, on Wednesday released the first look poster of actress Riddhi Kumar in the film and disclosed that she plays a character called Anitha in the entertainer.

Taking to its social media timelines, People Media Factory, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Meet ANITHA from the world of #TheRajaSaab. A presence you naturally gravitate towards."

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs and a spine-chilling but really well cut trailer of the film that the makers had released earlier has only gone on to add to the excitement.

The trailer that was released earlier opens with actor Prabhas being hypnotised by a trained expert to learn of his past. As Prabhas delves back into his past, he senses the presence of a weird creature in the dark and snaps out of his slumber. It is not just spine tingling horror that the film offers. There is also an adequate amount of humour as the trailer then goes on to show.

One sequence in the trailer shows a spirit getting ready to confront Prabhas, who welcomes the spirit calling it his granddad and offering to introduce it to those around him. A perplexed VTV Ganesh wonders why they would want to be introduced to the spirit to which Prabhas says, "Then, what are you waiting for? Run!"

The film seems to have romance, action and humour all in adequate amounts along with horror. The trailer gives the impression that audiences will be in for a treat with regard to action. The character of Sanjay Dutt is introduced next. A voice over says, " He is not some street magician who knows a few spells. He's an exorcist, a hypnotist and a psychiatrist. He's playing with our brains."

Finally, we get to see another Prabhas as a demon. "What's your problem? Am I an ant to sting you when you reach into the anthill? I'm the demon," he says even as he stylishly smokes a cigar, seated upside down on a throne that appears to be hanging from the ceiling.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The film, which has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S, is scheduled to hit screens on January 9, 2026.

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, all of whom are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of 'The Raja Saab'.

--IANS