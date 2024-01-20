Richa Chadha to ignite conversations on activism in entertainment at Sundance Film Fest

Mumbai, Jan 20: Actress Richa Chadha has been selected to be part of a distinguished panel discussing 'Entertainers as Activists' at the Sundance Film Festival.

Richa will share the stage with other influential figures, including philanthropic leader Bridgette Antoinette Evans, comedian and actor Kobi Libii, and documentary filmmaker Bao Nguyen.

Speaking of this, Richa said: “Entertainment has the power to shape perceptions and inspire change. As artists, it's our responsibility to use our voices to amplify important issues.

“I'm honoured to be part of the Sundance Film Festival panel, discussing how entertainers can be catalysts for meaningful activism. Let our stories not only entertain but also provoke thought and drive positive transformation."

Known for speaking her mind, Richa Chadha has been a vocal advocate for social change, addressing issues close to her heart and within the film industry.

Richa, along with her husband and business partner Ali Fazal, is jetting off to Salt Lake City for the world premiere of their maiden production 'Girls Will Be Girls', directed by Shuchi Talati. The film is the sole Indian feature selected for the World Drama competition category at this year's Sundance Film Festival.