Richa Chadha announces second edition of Undercurrent Lab 2025 ahead of Women’s Day

Mumbai, March 5: Ahead of Women’s Day, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have announced the second edition of Undercurrent Lab 2025 to empower more females in cinema. The inaugural Undercurrent Lab trained ten women in cinema lighting. It is all set to return in 2025 with an expanded focus. The initial workshop was a first-of-its-kind, hands-on training program that selected ten talented women through a rigorous interview process to master the art of lighting for cinema.

Over the course of a week-long crash course, these women received direct mentorship from experienced gaffers and cinematographers, gaining invaluable on-field experience by working as trainees on active film sets. Speaking about the new edition, Richa shared, “The success of the first edition of Undercurrent Lab has been nothing short of inspiring. We witnessed incredible talent and passion as these women not only learned the technical intricacies of lighting but also embraced the creative spirit of cinema.”

“Their achievements especially with some joining the nearly all-women crew of Girls Will Be Girls affirm our commitment to nurturing female talent in every facet of filmmaking." With Undercurrent Lab 2025, Richa said she and Ali are taking a bold step forward. “We are introducing a new department that will offer comprehensive training in various aspects of film production, ensuring that more women get the chance to break into this competitive industry.”

“This initiative is about creating opportunities, building confidence, and providing a platform for aspiring women professionals to thrive. I am incredibly excited about this next chapter, and I believe it will be a catalyst for more inclusive and innovative storytelling in cinema.” In other news, Richa is back to her fitness regime as she starts 2025 with prep for her upcoming work. She said it is about rebuilding her strength, stamina and overall well-being.