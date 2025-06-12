Remembering the 'Bihu Samrat': Khagen Mahanta’s enduring folk legacy

Khagen Mahanta, affectionately known as the ‘Bihu Samrat’, was a towering figure in the world of Assamese music and culture. A singer, composer, cultural activist, and voice of the people – he dedicated his entire life to the preservation and promotion of Assam’s rich folk traditions. His name is etched in the collective memory of Assam, not just for his mesmerising voice, but also for his unwavering belief in music as a vehicle for unity, peace, and identity.

From local village performances to national stages, Khagen Mahanta carried the rhythms of Assamese soil and spirit wherever he went. His contributions continue to inspire generations of artists, scholars, and lovers of folk music.

Born on August 17, 1941, in Nagaon district, Khagen Mahanta grew up in a culturally vibrant atmosphere. Folk music was an inseparable part of village life, and young Khagen was drawn to the melodies of ‘Bihu geet’, ‘Tokari geet’, and devotional songs from a tender age.

His musical journey formally began in the early 1950s when he started performing for All India Radio, Guwahati. His voice – marked by clarity and emotional depth – quickly captured public attention. From the beginning, he displayed a remarkable ability to blend the essence of rural traditions with structured musical forms, making him one of the most promising folk talents of his time. He gave life to several beautiful songs written by Keshav Mahanta and Rudra Baruah, songs infused with the raw fragrance of Assamese soil, by tuning them with captivating rhythm and melody.

One of the most significant dimensions of Khagen Mahanta’s life was his long association with the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA). He was not only a lifelong member but also went on to serve as vice president of the organisation. In his later years, he was associated with IPTA as an adviser.

IPTA, a cultural wing of progressive movements in India, believed in using art for social transformation. Mahanta wholeheartedly embraced this philosophy. Through IPTA, he performed across the State and the nation, singing for workers, farmers, youth, and the common people – always emphasising themes of equality, integration, and social justice.

The 1960s and 70s were politically turbulent decades for Assam and parts of eastern India. The language movement, communal tensions, and rising identity politics created a charged and often divided social environment.

In such times, he – along with cultural giants like Bhupen Hazarika and Hemanga Biswas – emerged as a unifying force. Through musical performances and integration tours across Assam and West Bengal, they sang songs of peace, brotherhood, and harmony.

These were not just concerts – they were cultural interventions meant to heal wounds and prevent social fractures. Mahanta’s voice became a bridge between communities. He used music to say what politics often failed to – that peace, respect, and togetherness were possible.

Khagen Mahanta was not only a gifted singer but also a prolific composer. His compositions were known for their lyrical simplicity, emotional depth, and faithful adherence to folk traditions. He used traditional instruments like the dhol, pepa, gogona, bahi, and tokari, creating music that was both rooted and refreshing. Two musical hits in Assamese cinema Mainajan and Meghmukti – illuminate his extraordinary creativity as a composer.

Unlike commercialised adaptations of folk music, Mahanta’s compositions preserved the spiritual and cultural essence of the form. He believed that music should ‘educate, inspire, and uplift – not merely entertain.

Khagen Mahanta shared both stage and soul with his wife, Archana Mahanta, a celebrated singer of equal repute. Together, they formed one of the most beloved musical duos in Assamese history. Their joint performances reflected love, mutual respect, and artistic harmony.

Whether it was ‘Bihu geet’, ‘Lokgeet’, or stage programmes under IPTA, the Mahantas symbolised the essence of Assamese music and marriage – a partnership in melody and mission.

Their son, Angaraag Mahanta (Papon), has become a major voice in Indian music, singing in multiple languages and genres. While Papon is known nationally for his Bollywood hits, he has also revived many of his father’s folk songs with a modern touch, keeping the legacy alive.

Khagen Mahanta was honoured with numerous awards and accolades by various institutions and organisations. But perhaps his greatest reward was the eternal love and reverence of the Assamese people, who regarded him not just as a singer but as a symbol of their cultural pride. He has been rightfully crowned a ‘People’s Artiste’ by his admirers.

On June 12, 2014, Khagen Mahanta left for his heavenly abode. His passing marked the end of an era – but his voice continues to live on. Through recordings, stage performances, and the work of future artists, his music still resonates in Assam and beyond.

Khagen Mahanta was not just a musician – he was a movement. A guardian of tradition, a messenger of peace, a son of the soil, and a voice of the people. He proved that folk music is not a relic of the past but a living, breathing narrative of a community’s soul.

In today’s world of digital distractions and fast-paced entertainment, Mahanta reminds us to pause, to listen – to the drums of the dhol, the cry of the pepa, and the wisdom of our folk traditions.





Parag Jyoti Mahanta