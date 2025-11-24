Ravie Dubey grateful to be part of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, Nov 24: Actor-producer Ravie Dubey has opened up about joining Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated “Ramayana.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), he expressed that being part of the film feels like a true blessing and a stroke of good fortune. Ravie actor shared his heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity. When asked how it feels to be part of “Ramayana,” the actor expressed, “It feels like a blessing. I consider it my good fortune that I was given the opportunity to be part of this canvas film and to contribute to Ram Katha. It is a divine coincidence and a huge blessing. I am extremely happy and deeply grateful.”

Ravie Dubey will be seen essaying the role of Laxman in the highly anticipated epic. Back in July, the actor shared his first glimpse on social media and captioned the post, “It’s the greatest honour of my life to be part of a story that has shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path, and to share it with all of you. Let’s celebrate this moment and together, step into the @worldoframayana. Our Truth. Our History.”

In “Ramayana,” Ranbir Kapoor takes on the titular role of Lord Rama, with Yash portraying Ravana. The film features a star-studded ensemble including Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor and others.

Meanwhile, Ravie along with his wife Sargun Mehta after spending over a decade in the television industry, recently stepped into production and are now creating a wide range of content under their banner, Dreamiyata Entertainment. Speaking about the projects currently streaming on his platform, Ravie shared that “Dil Ko Rafu Kar Le,” “Hale Dil,” “Tu Aashiqui Hai,” and “Lovely Lulla” are now available on the platform. The season finales for these shows are set to release today and tomorrow, after which a fresh slate of new series will follow.

--IANS