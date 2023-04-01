Raveena Tandon to get Bhupen Hazarika award

Guwahati, April 1: Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon will be conferred the Bhupen Hazarika Award 2023 by Beltola Bohagi Utsav Samiti during the Beltola Bohagi Utsav 2023 celebrations.

This was announced by the office bearers of the samiti during a press conference here on Saturday.

“We are extremely happy to announce that this year’s Bhupen Hazarika award will be given to Raveen Tandon who was closely associated with Bhupen Hazarika. As per the schedule, on the last day of the celebration which is on April 22, we will confer the award to Raveen Tandon,” said Narayan Deka, president of the samiti.

Raveena Tandon was closely associated with Bhupen Hazarika. She played the protagonist in Kalpana Lajmi’s film Daman in 2001. Raveen played the role of Durga Saikia which brought her the national award for best actress. Bhupen Hazarika composed the music for the film.

The award carries Rs 2 lakh cash, a memento, a citation and a shawl.

This year, Beltola Bohagi Utsav will be held from April 20 to 22, said publicity secretary Chandan Kumar Saikia.

They also announced that noted Singer Tarali Sharma would be given the Manmoth Baishya Memorial Award during the celebration.

Apart from that, like the previous years, several competitions are also organised to mark the occasion.

Patmadoi and Bihu Husori competition will be inaugurated by Ratul Barua, chief sponsor of Bahag Utsav. The best contestant of Patmadoi 2023 will receive a prize, cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a certificate. The best Bihu Husori team will receive prizes and cash prize of Rs 1,00,001 while the second Bihu Husori team will receive prizes and cash prizes of Rs 51,001.

The samiti also thanked the police and administration for their continuous support over the years to conduct the event successfully.

Samiti’s general secretary Sanjay Goswami, cultural secretary Jayanta Gogoi and treasurer Pradip Das were also present during the press meet.