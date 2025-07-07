Raveena Tandon reprimands a crew member for invading Shraddha Kapoor’s privacy

Mumbai, July 7: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to social media to call out a crew member for invading Shraddha Kapoor’s privacy.

The actress expressed her disappointment over the incident and urged people to respect personal boundaries. Shraddha was recently spotted travelling with her rumoured boyfriend, writer Rahul Mody. While the couple was seated together on a flight, an airline crew member secretly recorded a video of them. In the clip, the actress was seen showing something on her phone to Rahul as they chat. The crew member, smiling at the camera, then turned it toward the couple. The video, which went viral on social media, ended with a close-up shot of Shraddha.

Responding to one of the videos, Raveena Tandon criticized the incident in the comment section, calling it a total invasion of privacy. She stressed that it’s important to ask for consent before filming anyone. The ‘Mohra’ actress wrote, “This is a breach of privacy. The crew should know better than to do this. Consent must be taken. Not expected from crew members to do this.”

The viral video sparked mixed reactions online. While some viewed it as a fan moment, others criticized it as a clear violation of privacy.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor recently posted a fun video of herself showcasing quirky dance moves. In the clip, netizens noticed Rahul Mody in the background, capturing her on camera. The Stree actress captioned the video, “Who maykal can stop my bhankas (Who can stop my nonsense)???”

Shraddha and Rahul were first seen together publicly at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar last year.

For those who may not know, Rahul Mody is the writer of films like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2,” “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” and “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. He and Shraddha reportedly met during the shoot of “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” where their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship.

--IANS



