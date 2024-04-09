86 years of service to the nation
Rashmika's Ugadi greetings: 'This day is filled with blessings, laughter'

By IANS

Mumbai, April 9: Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, and wished that the day is filled with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

The beginning of the Hindu new year, 'Ugadi', is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Extending her wishes for the festival, Rashmika took to Instagram stories, and wrote: "Wishing you Happy Ugadi. Hope this day is filled with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones."

On the work front, the teaser of her upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was unveiled.

The movie stars Allu Arjun in the lead.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is slated to release in theatres world wide on August 15.

She also has 'Rainbow', 'The Girlfriend', and 'Chaava' in the pipeline.

IANS


