Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Girlfriend to release in theatres on November 7

Chennai, Oct 4: The makers of director Rahul Ravindran's eagerly awaited entertainer, 'The Girlfriend', featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead along with actor Dheekshith Shetty, on Saturday announced that the film would hit screens on November 7 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Geetha Arts, the production house that is presenting the film, wrote, "WHO IS YOUR TYPE? Let's have this conversation with #TheGirlfriend in theaters from NOVEMBER 7th, 2025. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam #TheGirlfriendOnNov7th. #WhoIsYourType."

The makers also released a promo video to make the announcement. In the promo that has been released, Rashmika is seen having an intense conversation with her boyfriend over a meal. After he places the order for food, she asks him, "Vikram, everyone has a type, right? Am I your type? What I mean is how does one find out if two people are right for each other? More importantly, when do they find out?" Vikram responds to her by asking,"Are you wondering if I am right for you?" To this, Rashmika replies, "I am also wondering if I am right for you. People get into relationships for a variety of reasons. But how many have this clarity?"

The release date announcement is sure to bring a smile to the faces of the actress' fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the film's release. The fans, who have been constantly demanding updates from the unit about the film, went to the extent of making the hashtag #ReleaseTheGirlfriend trend on the platform X some months ago.

Interestingly, Rashmika had to step in then to support her director and pacify her fans. Rashmika had then tweeted, "Hi my lovelies.I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else...but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films. It's a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today... for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!"

Actress Rashmika has expressed immense faith in director Rahul Ravindran and his film 'The Girlfriend'. In a post she had penned for the director's birthday, Rashmika had said, "You are too precious my friend.. I still can’t believe you’ve made a film like 'The Girlfriend'... The emotional depth you have, the niceness that you have in your heart flows through every frame," she said and added that she had met him for 'The Girlfriend' and had found "a director, a friend, a mentor a parter in crime for a lifetime who I trust wholly and immensely."

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.

