Ranveer Singh says he ‘wanted to make you proud’ as YRF hails Dhurandhar

Mumbai, Jan 7: Ranveer Singh's latest outing, "Dhurandhar" has managed to shatter several box office records. Now, it has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language.

Calling it a 'milestone moment in the Indian cinema', prestigious banner, Yash Raj Films, congratulated the entire team on the phenomenal performance of the drama at the ticket counters in an appreciation post that read, “DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language) (sic)."

They further lauded filmmaker Aditya Dhar for setting a new benchmark in Indian entertainment.

“As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema," they added.

They further applauded the cast and crew of "Dhurandhar" for inspiring all to chase creative excellence.

"We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence,” the post concluded.

Elated by the love showered on the film, protagonist Ranveer Singh penned the comment, “My beloved Alma Mater (red and white heart emoji) only ever wanted to make you proud (sic).”

Backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios banners, the project stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in significant roles, along with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Manav Gohil as the ancillary cast.

Released on 5 December 2025, "Dhurandhar" has managed to take the box office by storm.

--IANS