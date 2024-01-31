Randeep Hooda: Savarkar was always ahead of time

Mumbai, Jan 30: Actor Randeep Hooda, who makes his directorial debut with the upcoming biopic ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, has said that VD Savarkar was always ahead of time and that today he has become more relevant than ever before.

‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, which has booked its release for March 22, this year, presents a compelling odyssey, bringing to life the tale of VD Savarkar.

Randeep, who has helmed the film, also essays the titular character. His portrayal promises to be a tour de force. It also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial.

Randeep said: “After almost two years in Kalapani with Mr Savarkar, it’s finally time for him to step out to freedom. The journey has been tough but it has made me go beyond myself as an actor into being a filmmaker and much more.”

“It’s about time the country came to know about the contribution of the armed revolution in our freedom struggle. Mr Savarkar was always ahead of time and is today more relevant than ever before.”

The film has been produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh & Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty, the film is slated to release on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.