Ranbir Kapoor lands in trouble for hurting religious sentiments in viral video

Guwahati, Dec 28: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has landed in trouble for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in a viral video while celebrating Christmas.

A complaint has been filed against the actor at Ghatkopar Police Station in Maharashtra for hurting religious sentiments by chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’ while a man was pouring wine and liquor over a cake and then Ranbir setting it on fire during Christmas celebrations. The rest of the attendees also chanted the same.



The complaint was lodged by Bombay High Court’s advocates, Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, demanding to register a case under sections 295A, 298, 500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); however, the police have not registered any FIR in the matter yet.

