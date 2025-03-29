Ram Madhvani reacts to UK Member of Parliament’s demand for apology for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Mumbai, March 29: Filmmaker Ram Madhvani has reacted to the recent demands of apology to India made by the Bob Blackman Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom. Earlier, Bob urged the UK government to tender an official apology to India for the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre which happened during the Indian freedom struggle. Ram is the director and co-writer of the historical fiction streaming show ‘The Waking of a Nation’, which dramatises the events that led up to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Ram said, “UK Conservative MP for Harrow East, Bob Blackman, has rightly demanded a formal apology from the UK government on the anniversary of this horrific event. Yet, year after year, this debate is raised, and year after year, we see no movement. A formal apology from the British government, even after a century, is not just about acknowledging the past it's about actively participating in the healing process for the generations that remain affected”. He further mentioned that too many lives were brutally extinguished, too many families irrevocably broken.

“A billion plus Indians still seek this long overdue acknowledgement. It is never too late to do what is right. For India, for humanity, now is the time for that apology. The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre was an act of unspeakable horror, a stain on history that continues to resonate across generations. Bringing this event to screen with 'The Waking of a Nation' was an incredibly difficult process, demanding immense sensitivity to honor the lives lost”, he added.

The historical fiction drama series, which streams on Sony LIV, delves into the tensions and catalysts behind this chapter in history. The show follows the story of Kantilal Sahni as he discovers a conspiracy rooted in colonialism and white supremacy. The show reimagines history through the lens of the Hunter Commission’s inquiry.