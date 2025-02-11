Rakesh Roshan calls receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025 ‘incredibly special’

Mumbai, Feb 11: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has expressed his immense pride and gratitude after being honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025.

Calling the recognition "incredibly special," Roshan acknowledged the significance of the award in his illustrious career and thanked the industry for the recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema. The filmmaker shared, “As IIFA marks 25 glorious years of Indian cinema’s global journey in Rajasthan, it stands as a true trailblazer in the entertainment industry. IIFA has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new standards in celebrating cinematic brilliance. Receiving the 'Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema' award from IIFA is an incredibly special moment for me.”

Rakesh added, “My journey with the IIFA family began at the very first awards in 2000, and over the years, I have witnessed its remarkable growth in taking Indian cinema to a global stage. IIFA has been more than just an award platform; it has been a celebration of our industry, our stories, and our passion for filmmaking. The memories I have created with IIFA are truly heartfelt, and I am deeply honoured to be recognized among such esteemed peers. Indian cinema continues to evolve, and IIFA has played a pivotal role in showcasing our talent to the world. I look forward to many more years of this incredible association.”

In a statement, Andre Timmins, Co-Founder, IIFA, stated, “As we celebrate IIFA’s Silver Jubilee edition in the vibrant land of Rajasthan, it is an honor to recognize the legendary Rakesh Roshan with the ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ award. Rakesh Ji’s association with IIFA dates back to its inception in 2000, and over the years, he has been an integral part of our journey in taking Indian cinema to a global audience. His unparalleled contributions as a filmmaker, actor, and visionary have not only shaped Bollywood but have also been pivotal in IIFA’s growth as a platform that celebrates Indian cinema on the world stage.”

The much-awaited silver jubilee celebration of the mega-award event is scheduled for 8th and 9th March 2025 at the iconic Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set to co-host IIFA 2025 for the first time. Karan Johar will take the reins as the host for the main event, while Aparshakti Khurana will host the IIFA Digital Awards this year.