RajKummar Rao flaunts his softer side with Manushi Chillar in the ‘Naamumkin’ song from Maalik

Mumbai, June 10: Versatile actor Rajkummar Rao and the former Miss World, Manushi Chillar will be seen romancing each other for the first time in the upcoming gangster drama "Maalik".

Giving an insight into their electrifying chemistry, the makers of the action thriller have treated the fans with the primary track from the drama titled, "Naamumkin".

The romantic number beautifully captures the softer side of a ruthless gangster (Rajkummar) as he falls for someone (Manushi).

The melodious composition of "Naamumkin" has been scored by Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya have been brought to life by the vocal prowess of Varun Jain and Shreya Ghoshal.

Recently, the makers of "Maalik", Tips Films, and Northern Lights Films managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs as they announced that Manushi has been paired opposite Rajkummar as the leading lady in the film.

Before this, the netizens were treated with the exciting teaser of "Maalik". Rajkummar left everyone awestruck in a never-seen-before avatar as a ruthless gangster.

The clip started with the protagonist saying, “There are two types of people in the society. One who earns his bread with his sweat. And the other who takes away his bread with his blood and sweat. I'm the other one. I don't care what people think about me. Whether I'm a villain or a hero. I'm the hero in my story.”

The film was announced on Rajkummar's 40th birthday on August 31.

Made under the direction of Pulkit, the action entertainer will also feature Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar,

and Swanand Kirkire in crucial roles, along with others.

Backed by Kumar Taurani under the banner of Tips Films in association with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, "Maalik" is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th July this year.

