Rajdweep's play 'Birikhor Birina' wins Best Play at Nalbari Raas

Guwahati, Nov 28: Leading mobile theatre group Rajmukut Theatre's 'Birikhor Birina' won the best play award at the Nalbari Raas Festival.

The play by young playwright Rajdweep was able to prove its excellence at Nalbari Raas where the competition was held for the first time. The winners received a prize of Rs 1 lakh. Seven theatre groups participated in the competition.



The awards were officially announced on Sunday. Rajmukut Theatre has set the record for the highest gross and highest ticket sales with 11 performances in just four days at the Nalbari Raas Festival.



The play has received widespread acclaim in different parts of the State this year. The play with its strong storyline and original concept has touched the viewers. The unconventional love story of Birikh and Birina is now widely talked about.



The Rajmukut Theatre family is ecstatic at the success achieved at Nalbari Raas Festival.



Earlier, Rajdweep's play 'Birikhor Birina' also won Best Popular Play of the year at Nebcus National Award.

