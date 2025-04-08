Rajat Kapoor’s nail-biting suspense horror ‘Khauf’ to release digitally on April 18

Mumbai, April 8: The upcoming suspense horror series titled “Khauf” starring Rajat Kapoor, Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla, is all set to release on April 18 on Prime Video.

The eight-part original series is written and created by Smita Singh. The show delves into the eerie and unsettling journey of Madhu, a young woman seeking refuge in a hostel in a new city, hoping for a fresh start, unaware of its dark history of hidden secrets.

As she struggles to escape the shadows of her past, she finds herself trapped in a chilling battle against unexplained forces lurking both within her room and beyond. As the sinister presence tightens its grip, Madhu’s reality twists into a waking nightmare—one from which she may never escape.

"Suspense horror dramas have a unique ability to captivate audiences by blending psychological depth with spine-chilling suspense, making them one of the most intriguing genres in storytelling. Khauf elevates the genre with an intense, layered narrative that will thrill fans, plunging them into an abyss of fear," said Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video India.

Produced under the banner of Matchbox Shots, the Original series is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan. Marking her debut as a creator and showrunner, the series is helmed by Smita Singh, and executive-produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the banner of Matchbox Shots, the series is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan.

Creator and writer Smita Singh said, “Horror thrives on emotions and atmosphere, and with Khauf, we created a story that is both unsettling and deeply human.”

Singh added: “Madhu’s journey isn’t just about confronting external horrors — it’s also about facing her own fears and past traumas. Collaborating with Prime Video has been incredible. They’re known for taking bold bets and giving opportunities to fresh, authentic voices— empowering creators to push boundaries and tell stories that might otherwise remain untold.”

Producer Sarita Patil said, “What sets this series apart is Smita Singh's intricate storytelling and her creation of atmospheric dread, and a psychological depth that keeps audiences on edge, questioning what’s real and what lurks in the shadows.”

“Suspense horror dramas have a unique ability to captivate audiences by blending psychological depth with spine-chilling suspense, making them one of the most intriguing genres in storytelling. Khauf elevates the genre with an intense, layered narrative that will thrill fans, plunging them into an abyss of fear," said Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video India.



