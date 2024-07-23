Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested in Dubai: Reports

Guwahati, July 23: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was reportedly arrested in Dubai on Monday over a defamation complaint lodged by his former manager.

According to reports, the renowned singer, known for his Afreen Afreen song, was detained at the immigration centre and taken into police custody for questioning while he was visiting Dubai for a musical collaboration.

Ahmed, the former manager of the Pakistani singer, had reportedly filed complaints against him to the Dubai authorities.

It is learned that Ahmed was dismissed by the singer a few months ago following a dispute and the duo lodged cases against each other.