Raghav Juyal's success story is all about 'thodi si mehnat, thoda sa ashirwad'

Mumbai, July 25: Raghav Juyal, known as the "king of slow motion," went from gaining fame with his performances on dance reality shows to garnering attention for his impressive acting skills. He credits his success to his dedication and the support and blessings of the people around him. After captivating audiences with his negative role in the film 'Kill', Raghav is now all set to play a cop in 'Gyaarah Gyaarah.'

The trailer of the series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday. It was attended by Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Guneet Monga and director Umesh Bist.



At the press conference, when asked how he manages to juggle everything, he replied: "Thodi si mehnat, thoda sa ashirwad. I believe it's a combination of a little bit of hard work and a little bit of blessings. Moreover, I've been fortunate to have the support of some incredible people in my life. I think all of this is happening because of that."



When asked about what changes he would make in his life if he could go back in time, he responded: "I don't believe in dwelling on the past. I'm someone who believes in living in the present moment. Also, I wouldn't want to alter anything that has happened to me in the past because everything that's happening to me today is a result of my past experiences. If I were to change anything, I wouldn't know where I would be now."



'Gyaarah Gyaarah' connects two police officers across timelines through a walkie-talkie that comes alive at 11:11 pm every day. As the two help each other solve cases, the reality around them changes forever. Directed by Umesh Bist, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is co-written by Puja Banerjee and Sunjoy Shekhar. It is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain.



Starring Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa, it will release on Zee5 on August 9.