Raghav Juyal nixes nepotism talk by citing how he got work with KJo despite being an outsider

Mumbai, June 28: Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal says for him nepotism does not exist as despite being an outsider he got a chance to work with filmmaker Karan Johar for the upcoming movie “Kill”. "I don't believe in nepotism. For me, such a thing doesn't exist," said Raghav, who first got recognition with the reality show “Dance India Dance 3”. The 32-year-old actor-dancer stressed it is all about “hard work”.

"I am the biggest example of being an outsider who got an opportunity to work in Dharma Productions. It's all about hard work, and people should focus on their craft. Sooner or later, they will achieve their goal." The topic of nepotism in Bollywood got the spotlight when Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut during her appearance in the tongue-and-cheek chat show “Koffee With Karan” tagged the host Karan Johar a “flag bearer” of nepotism in 2017.

Talking about “Kill”, Raghav, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with “Sonali Cable” in 2014, portrays a ruthless character named Fani. In a conversation, the actor, who has also worked in films such as “ABCD 2”, “Nawabzaade”, “Street Dancer 3D” and “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, had said that nobody saw it coming for him that he would play such an “evil character”. The actor-dancer added that it was a “complete 180-degree transformation” for him.

Tagged as an adrenaline pumping film, “Kill” also stars Tanya Maniktala and Lakshya, who made his acting debut with the small screen show “Warrior High” in 2015. He then went on to star in shows including “Adhuri Kahaani Hamari”, “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya”, “Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil” and “Porus”.



“Kill” is slated to hit the big screen on July 5.