Radhika Madan, Aditi Saigal, Rashmika Mandanna on Forbes 30 Under 30

Guwahati, Feb 16: Forbes India has released its esteemed yearly compilation spotlighting the most innovative minds under 30, honouring individuals who are challenging conventions and blazing new trails in their specific fields.

Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan, and the versatile Dot, also known as Aditi Saigal, are among the standout names on this year’s list.

Each of these ladies offers a distinct viewpoint and set of abilities, pushing the limits and redefining norms in their respective fields.







