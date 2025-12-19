Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders delivers a gripping, multi-layered mystery

Dec 19: Movie: Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders, Director: Honey Trehan, Actors: Radhika Apte, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Akhilendra Mishra, Deepti Naval, Revathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangda Singh, Priyanka Setia, Where to Watch: Netflix, Release Date: 19th Dec 2025, Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes, Ratings: 4 stars.

Following the 2020 success of the original Netflix hit Raat Akeli Hai, the sequel, The Bansal Murders, arrives half a decade later. While there are subtle nods to its predecessor, the film is designed as a standalone mystery; newcomers won't feel lost if they skip the first installment.

The Plot: A Tangled Web

The narrative centers on a bloody night involving the wealthy Bansal family, where a string of homicides triggers a high-stakes investigation. Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns as the relentless Jatil Yadav, who quickly realizes that identifying a suspect is only the tip of the iceberg.

As Yadav pushes for an honest inquiry, he finds himself fighting against a system designed to protect the powerful. The film isn't just a "whodunnit"—it's a deep dive into institutional corruption and the hidden skeletons of an elite household.

Standout Performances

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Once again, Siddiqui is the soul of the film. He portrays Yadav with a simmering frustration, perfectly capturing the weariness of a man who knows the "official" story is a lie.

Chitrangda Singh: Singh delivers a masterclass in subtlety, grounding the film with a performance full of gravity and emotional weight.

The Supporting Cast: The ensemble is packed with veterans like Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, and Revathi, all of whom bring authenticity to the screen. While Radhika Apte’s appearance is brief, her screen presence remains undeniable.

Technical Craft & Verdict

This isn't your average high-octane thriller. Directorially, the film favors a slow-burn approach, prioritizing atmosphere over cheap thrills. While the runtime feels slightly bloated and could have benefited from tighter editing, the cinematography and haunting score effectively pull the viewer into its murky world.

Final Thoughts: A sophisticated, gritty crime drama that respects the audience's intelligence





__IANS