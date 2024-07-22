Queer activist reacts to offensive dialogues in ‘Bidhurbhai’ movie

Guwahati, July 22: The recently released Assamese satirical movie, Bidurbhai, is gaining popularity among the masses with houseful shows in almost all movie theatres across the state.

Amidst this, queer activist Rituparna has expressed her concern over some of the dialogues used in the movie that she found offensive.

Reacting to the dialogues, Rituparna said, “মোক গে’ বুলি ভাবিছ নেকি ?” (Do you think I'm gay?)... Okay I ignored the first joke. Gaslighted myself thinking if I find it a problematic joke, am I too reactionist! Okay fine. I ignored the first joke. Let me not react. MLA ছাৰে লেট্ৰিনৰ বাটতো খুলি দিলে ।” (MLA sir opened my butt)...Of course entire hall laughed like anything. Interval time. Still, 3 men sitting beside me laughing with the dialogue with extra masala ‘k**a’ (an Assamese slang). Just with these 2 jokes an audience like me is boiling with anger while I am not being able to enjoy the entire movie now. Of course I am sitting here as I am enjoying every bit of the film. Every bit except from this unnecessary joke. Unnecessary. And it’s not about liking or disliking something but it’s showing something in lighter note for sasta comedy.”

“Replace that man in MLA room with a woman, will you laugh? For a moment let me take it positively and assuming you are trying to show sexual assault on man. I doubt that you are that sensible. Because you failed to show it even if you are trying to show. I am sure you are not picking up sexual assault on man. But stupid humour on homosexuality just mane enei. Enei aru. If it is about sexual assault of man then the way MLA character behaved you won’t understand what damage you are doing. It’s not a joke. Let me be clear, it’s not a joke,” she added.



