Priyanka Chopra announces digital premiere of Academy Award nominated film ‘Anuja’

Mumbai, Feb 1: Global head turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday announced that her Academy Award nominated film ‘Anuja’ is set to release digitally on Netflix on February 5. Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring some highlights of the movie, in which she serves as an executive producer.

She wrote: “I know you’ll be just as moved by Anuja as I was and beyond thrilled to share that it’s coming to Netflix on Feb 5! The film has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. “Watching Sajda and Ananya bring this powerful tale to life is an experience. Their performances are raw, honest, and utterly captivating.” Priyanka said that “Anuja” is more than just a film.

She concluded: “It’s a testament to the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood, the resilience of the human spirit, and the hope that carries us through even the darkest times. Don’t miss it!” The Oscar-Shortlisted Short Film Backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga Kapoor”. Directed by Adam J. Graves “Anuja” tells the tale of a 9-year-old title character, who works in a back alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family.

The short, developed in partnership with Mira Nair’s Salaam Baalak Trust, features Sajda Pathan, in a leading role. The production team spans Graves Films, Shine Global Inc (Oscar winners “War/Dance” and “Inocente”), Krushan Naik Films and Salaam Baalak Trust. Guneet said of ‘Anuja’ that it is a story of unparalleled courage, a film made with a lot of heart. Director Adam J. Graves delivers a message through an empowered and entertaining lens.

Mindy Kaling had said that the film brings attention to crucial issues while celebrating resilience, humor, and hope. The supporting cast includes Ananya Shanbhag and Nagesh Bhosle, with cinematography by Akash Raje and music from Fabrizio Mancinelli.